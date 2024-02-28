Gisela Houseman’s journey from Germany to Orange worthy of gala celebration Published 9:28 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Gisela Houseman is from Hamburg, Germany, but her since long-established business roots in Orange led to amazing economic and philanthropic impacts across Southeast Texas and beyond.

The local business titan will occupy a seat of honor in April as honoree at the 41st Annual CHRISTUS Gala.

Her journey

Houseman embarked on her journey to the United States with her family at the age of 6, eventually obtaining citizenship in 1956.

Her path led her to Dallas, where she met her late husband Tony Houseman before settling in Southeast Texas in 1987.

Together, they worked in land development and home construction projects spanning Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.

Following Tony’s passing after 23 years of marriage, Houseman assumed sole leadership of the business and continued overseeing homebuilding operations for an additional decade.

Today, Houseman remains at the helm of the company, supported by two dedicated long-term employees, and continues to uphold the legacy of The Houseman Companies.

Houseman has established scholarships at Lamar University, Lamar Institute of Technology and Lamar State College-Orange, and serves on all three foundation boards, among others.

Over the years, she has received various honors, including Southeast Texan of the Year, the Frances Monk Award for Leadership from Leadership Southeast Texas, Citizen of the Year from the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce and others.

She was also inducted into the Women’s Conference of Southeast Texas Hall of Fame in 1991.

Hospital work

Houseman is owner and CEO of The Houseman Companies based in Orange.

She and the Houseman Foundation played a pivotal role in bringing the recently opened CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange facility to fruition by donating the land on which it was built.

Named in her honor, the 20-acre Gisela Houseman Medical Campus is anchored by the new hospital, which offers 24/7 emergency services, an extended-stay unit, full diagnostic imaging and lab services and a dedicated women’s center.

“We are deeply grateful to Gisela Houseman for her remarkable generosity and commitment to improving health care in the Orange community,” said Teri Hawthorne, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation executive director.

“Her donation of land for the new CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange is a testament of her compassion and concern for the well-being of others. We are honored to recognize her contributions at our 41st Annual CHRISTUS Gala.”

Gala

The CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation is honoring Houseman at its 41st Annual CHRISTUS Gala on April 20.

Organizers say the CHRISTUS Gala promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, philanthropy and community.

Attendees can look forward to a refined entertainment experience beginning with cocktails and conversation, followed by an exquisite gourmet meal, culminating in an intimate performance by the legendary Goo Goo Dolls.

Proceeds from this year’s Gala go toward acquiring life-saving equipment at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

For more information about the 41st Annual CHRISTUS Gala or to inquire about table reservations, visit ChristusSoutheastTexasFoundation.org or call the Foundation office at 409-236-7555.