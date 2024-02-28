CHRISTUS earns “Great Place To Work” certification based on associate satisfaction Published 12:02 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit global health system, announced this week it earned the “Great Place To Work” national certification, which is awarded based entirely on what current Associates say about their experience working there.

“This exciting achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication and care that our Associates show our patients, consumers and each other every day,” said Ernie Sadau, president and chief executive officer.

“We are truly devoted to living our values of compassion, excellence, integrity, dignity and stewardship, and I couldn’t be prouder of our Associates and the important work they do as they stay true to our mission.”

In a random survey of 5,000 Associates from across the organization, 80 percent of respondents said CHRISTUS Health is a great place to work.

This is 15 percentage points higher than the qualifying benchmark. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be certified as a Great Place To Work.

CHRISTUS Health is among the largest health systems in the country with more than 50,000 Associates and more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

CHRISTUS recently opened a new system ministry office and is celebrating its 25th Jubilee anniversary as CHRISTUS Health this year.

“We have long recognized that our Associates are what make CHRISTUS Health an amazing place to work,” said Kimberly King Webb, chief human resources officer.

“They are the heartbeat of the healing work we do each day. And we are grateful that together we’ve created a community of engaged Associates who enjoy our work environment and who live our values.”

The Great Place To Work certification requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. Job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great leader at a certified great workplace.