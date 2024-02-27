Award-winning Heather Montagne State Farm Insurance builds relationships in Orange Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Disasters and accidents strike when they are least expected — and for people without a financial safety net, insurance can play a vital role in protecting the assets they worked hard for and the people they care for the most.

With a toolkit of tailored insurance solutions and a heart full of dedication, local agent Heather Montagne with State Farm Orange ensures dreams and assets are shielded against the storms of life.

“I provide auto, home, life, health, business insurance and securities,” Montagne said.

Montagne has been a State Farm agent since 2002, guiding residents through the choppy waters of life’s uncertainties.

After working through several major storm events in her career, the significance of insurance is undeniably clear.

“It was after going through a few storms I really understood the importance of what we do as insurance professionals,” Montagne said, emphasizing the role of insurance in providing peace of mind and security to individuals and families alike. “We sell a product you can’t see or touch, so I feel like when a disaster hits, it is really our time to be there for our customers.”

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce recently honored Montagne as Business of the Year.

The decision to set up shop in Orange was influenced by Montagne’s deep roots in the area.

Growing up in Bridge City instilled in her a strong sense of community and family, making the opening of the Orange office in 2010 a dream come true.

“Family is important to me, so I knew I wanted to stay in the area,” Montagne said.

Montagne’s tenure in the industry sets her apart, along with a relentless commitment to customer service, a value she attributes to her mentor, Bill Nickum.

“I trained under Bill Nickum, and customer service was really important to him,” Montagne said. “I think I still hold strong to that and teach my team that same value, which I feel like has made us successful long term in a small community.”

Running a business hasn’t been without its challenges, especially in an area prone to natural disasters.

From learning the ropes of business management to navigating the aftermath of storms like Harvey, Imelda, Delta and Laura, Montagne faces adversity head-on.

“The first years were hard, with plenty of lessons learned,” Montagne said. “Pile on the natural disasters that our area has seen in the last 14 years, and it has been a challenging profession.”

Those lessons have resulted in growth, and a profound understanding of the insurance industry’s impact on people’s lives.

Montagne opened her second office in Beaumont in 2022 and has high hopes for the future.

“I hope that my community and my team sees me as a knowledgeable, caring, ethical business owner who really strives to do what’s right and supports the community in any way I can,” Montagne said.

Married to Mike Mankopf for 17 years, with four children ranging from 8 to 28 years old, Montagne balances a busy professional life with a fulfilling personal life.

Her team of seven between the two offices continues to grow and adapt, sharing in the commitment to excellence and community service.

As an agent who has weathered many storms, literally and figuratively, Montagne believes her local upbringing gives her a unique advantage in providing the right coverage for her clients.

“The coast is a different animal when it comes to insurance, especially homes. When I came across quotes, especially home quotes from agents in other part of Texas, they don’t understand how the windstorm works or how important flood coverage is,” Montagne said. “It definitely makes a difference with putting the correct coverages in place for our customers. You don’t know what you don’t know.”

For more information, call 409-886-3589 or visit her website at heathermontagne.com.

— Written By Chrissie Mouton