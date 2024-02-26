Whataburger’s new Orange location celebrated for modern design

Published 12:12 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy of the City of Orange)

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting last week to mark the opening of Whataburger at 3124 N. 16th Street in Orange.

Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Burch, along with Orange City Councilmembers and EDC Board Members joined Whataburger officials for the ceremony, according to city officials.

The location in Orange is the first of its kind with modern architecture, innovative design and an open-concept dining area featuring murals that pay homage to the iconic imagery of Southeast Texas, city leaders stress.

