Free Acing the Application class planned at Orange Public Library

Published 8:28 am Monday, February 26, 2024

By Staff Reports

There are meeting spaces available for the public to use at Orange Public Library. (Stephen Hemelt/The Leader)

Orange Public Library’s Adulting 101 programs are coming to an end with the March event for the community.

Goodwill Industries is presenting “Acing the Application” March 19.

Adulting 101 programs are open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

For more information, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

