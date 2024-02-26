Free Acing the Application class planned at Orange Public Library Published 8:28 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Orange Public Library’s Adulting 101 programs are coming to an end with the March event for the community.

Goodwill Industries is presenting “Acing the Application” March 19.

Adulting 101 programs are open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The program is designed for ages 16 and up.

You do not need a library card to attend, and registration is not required.

For more information, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.