United Way of Orange County leading Shorkey Center volunteer effort Published 12:06 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

The United Way of Orange County is looking for volunteers to help with a service project.

Organizers said the Shorkey Center has a room that flooded and is in need of floor removal.

Team members are looking to remove the damaged flooring on Tuesday at 2 pm.

“We will be pulling up lament flooring, disposing of it in their dumpster then cleaning the floor underneath to scrape off any remaining glue,” organizers said.

“We are expecting this to last no more than three hours for this small room.”

The Shorkey Center in Beaumont specializes in interdisciplinary therapy, education and intervention to improve the growth and development of children with special needs.

The center offers occupational, physical, speech, aquatic, ABA and recreation therapy, as well as an inclusive preschool.

To volunteer, sign up here.