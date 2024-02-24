PHOTOS — Volunteers turn out across Orange to support Community Trash-Off
Published 1:20 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024
Cheryl Alexander and Brandon Alexander collect trash for clean up. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Izzak Simon, 15, and Tristan Tran, 15, help clean up around Orange. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Some of the youngest volunteers included Nahlani Solis, 3; Nyomi Solis, 1; and Nyeli Solis, 7. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Blake Chandler, 8, and Matt Chandler get ready to work in the community trash cleaning effort. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Wendy Fontenot, Leah Potter and Dee Dee Windham. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Susan Montagne, Wanda Woods and Billie Young. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
The turnout was strong Saturday morning in Orange and throughout the county as volunteers came out to support the 29th Annual Community Trash-Off.
This beautification initiative for the Orange community joins in with Shangri La’s mission to encourage others to “Be Kind to Your World.”
Dow helped sponsor the 2024 event.
The morning began at the City of Orange Riverside Pavilion, where teams gathered to pick up event t-shirts, prepare for the day and then disperse to the clean-up locations.
The event culminated with a free pizza party for all participants.