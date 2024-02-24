PHOTOS — Volunteers turn out across Orange to support Community Trash-Off Published 1:20 pm Saturday, February 24, 2024

1 of 12

The turnout was strong Saturday morning in Orange and throughout the county as volunteers came out to support the 29th Annual Community Trash-Off.

This beautification initiative for the Orange community joins in with Shangri La’s mission to encourage others to “Be Kind to Your World.”

Dow helped sponsor the 2024 event.

The morning began at the City of Orange Riverside Pavilion, where teams gathered to pick up event t-shirts, prepare for the day and then disperse to the clean-up locations.

The event culminated with a free pizza party for all participants.