More than 4,000 early votes cast in Orange County Primary as Election Day nears Published 8:23 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

Early voting in the Orange County Primary election continues through Friday (March 1), but the turnout is already active across the region.

According to the Orange County Elections Department, totals from the first four days of early voting indicate 4,139 early votes have been registered in Orange County.

Voter turnout is led by the race for Orange County sheriff and state representative for District 21.

The District 21 field covers Orange County, Jasper County and a portion of Jefferson County.

In that race, incumbent Dade Phelan faces as primary challenge from David Covey and Alicia Davis.

Filings in Orange County for the March Primary ended with four contested races in the Republican Party and no filings in the Democratic Party.

Primary Election Day is March 5.

The Primary is only for the two main parties, Republican and Democratic.

Candidates can have their name placed on the general election ballot if they are not affiliated with a political party, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The Green and Libertarian candidates nominate candidates via convention.

The winners from each party’s Primary are placed on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.

Four candidates are vying for the Orange County Sheriff’s spot including incumbent Jimmy Lane Mooney, Ron Dischler, Mike Sanchez and Bobby Smith.

The Orange County Constable Precinct 2 seat has three candidates, which include incumbent Jeremiah Gunter, David C. Bailey and Harold W. Hass.

The Orange County Constable Precinct 4 spot has two candidates, incumbent Matt Ortego and Joey Jacobs.

Two candidates are vying for the Orange County Republican Party Chair, incumbent Leo LaBauve III and Cheryl L. Warren.

A full list of candidates vying for a spot on the Orange County Republican Primary ballot:

Orange County Commissioner Precinct 1: (incumbent) Johnny A. Trahan

Orange County Commissioner Precinct 3: (incumbent) Kirk Roccaforte

Orange County Sheriff: (incumbent) Jimmy Lane Mooney, Ron Dischler, Mike Sanchez, Bobby Smith

Orange County Constable Precinct 1: (Incumbent) Lannie Claybar

Orange County Constable Precinct 2: (incumbent) Jeremiah Gunter, David C. Bailey, Harold W. Hass

Orange County Constable Precinct 3: (incumbent) Brad Frye

Orange County Constable Precinct 4: (incumbent) Matt Ortego, Joey Jacobs

Orange County Court of Law No. 2, Judge: Rodney Townsend

District Judge, 128th district court: (incumbent) Judge Courtney Arkeen

163rd Judicial District Judge: (incumbent) Judge Rex Peveto

Orange County District Attorney: Krispen Walker

Orange County Tax Assessor/Collector: Octavia Guzman

Orange County Republican Party Chair: (incumbent) Leo LaBauve III, Cheryl L. Warren