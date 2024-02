ADOPT A PET — Dixon is ready made loving family member Published 12:08 am Saturday, February 24, 2024

WEST ORANGE — Meet Dixon.

He’s a young shepherd mix who is patiently waiting for his forever family.

He’s a sweet boy who loves treats and ear scratches.

Dixon would make a loyal and loving family member for anyone looking to love a beautiful and gentle dog.

Consider giving Dixon a chance.

For more information on Dixon, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.