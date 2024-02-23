Interstate 10 pavement repairs causing Orange County lane closures eastbound and westbound Published 2:48 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Contractors began pavement repairs today on Interstate 10 westbound from Martin Luther King Junior Drive to SH 62.

Orange County motorists can expect alternating lane closures until 5 p.m. today (Feb. 23).

Work is scheduled to resume Monday, beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, contractors are scheduled to begin pavement repairs on IH-10 eastbound from SH 62 to Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

Orange County motorists should expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect delays.

Also in Orange County, local drivers can expect alternating lane closures Saturday on IH-10 eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Junior Drive to the Sabine River.

Contractors will be working in the area between 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Work will resume again Monday, scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Expect delays.