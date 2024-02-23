Interstate 10 pavement repairs causing Orange County lane closures eastbound and westbound

Published 2:48 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

By Staff Reports

Contractors began pavement repairs today on Interstate 10 westbound from Martin Luther King Junior Drive to SH 62.

Orange County motorists can expect alternating lane closures until 5 p.m. today (Feb. 23).

Work is scheduled to resume Monday, beginning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, contractors are scheduled to begin pavement repairs on IH-10 eastbound from SH 62 to Martin Luther King Junior Drive.

Orange County motorists should expect alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect delays.

Also in Orange County, local drivers can expect alternating lane closures Saturday on IH-10 eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Junior Drive to the Sabine River.

Contractors will be working in the area between 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Work will resume again Monday, scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Expect delays.

