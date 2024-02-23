Free Autism Lunch and Learn planned; see the details Published 12:14 am Friday, February 23, 2024

For parents Marc and Cristina, “Something Wasn’t Clicking” with their 1-year-old son, Ellis.

But, after his autism diagnosis at 20 months, Ellis and his parents found their path forward.

From therapies to participating in the SPARK research study, they committed to “do whatever we have to do to get him the support that he needs.”

SPARK is an autism research study and a growing community of autistic individuals, their families, and researchers on a mission to advance the understanding of autism.

SPARK’s mission is to improve the lives of people with autism by identifying the causes of autism and informing more effective therapies, treatments, services and supports.

The community is welcome to join the Spindletop Center, SPARK, Texas Children’s Hospital, Baylor College of Medicine and The Arc of Greater Beaumont for an Autism Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Free lunch provided.

Register here to attend.