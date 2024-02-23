Annual Community Trash-Off benefits Orange County; see how to help Published 12:16 am Friday, February 23, 2024

The 29th Annual Community Trash-Off is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

This beautification initiative for the Orange community serves Shangri La’s mission to encourage others to “Be Kind to Your World.”

Dow sponsors the event.

Participants are encouraged to complete free online registration for teams at shangrilagardens.org.

More than 250 people turned out for 2023’s Community Trash-Off, and they were kept plenty busy during a spread out approach to dent litter’s negative impact across Orange County.

The morning of Community Trash-Off begins at the City of Orange Riverside Pavilion, 709 Simmons Drive in Orange, where teams gather to pick up event t-shirts, prepare for the day ahead and then disperse to the clean-up locations.

“Trash-Off presents a unique opportunity for members of the Orange community to unite and work together for a common goal,” Shangri La Associate Director Katie Krantz said. “We invite our neighbors to lend a helping hand in making Orange a cleaner place to live and work. It is our hope that participants leave this event with a sense of pride in our wonderful community that continually showcases its resilience.”

Organizers said teams build camaraderie by working together to clean trash from neighborhoods and waterways.

The event culminates with a free pizza party for all participants.

“We express our deepest gratitude to Dow for supporting Community Trash-Off this year as our presenting sponsor,” Krantz said. “We also appreciate Mayor Larry Spears, City of Orange staff and other volunteers whose contributions help leave a lasting impact on our community.”

For more information about Community Trash-Off, visit shangrilagardens.org.