$200K earmarked to battle Orange homelessness concerns Published 12:18 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Local and federal officials are looking to finalize a $200K plus infusion of funding tentatively announced this month to benefit the community’s less fortunate.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s office first shared the potential for good news, stating Neighborhood Development Corp. is being awarded a federal grant totaling $218,575 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.

The funding is earmarked to provide housing assistance and support services for individuals, families, minors and domestic violence survivors experiencing homelessness.

Local officials are holding on full acceptance, with numerous entities explaining to Orange Newsmedia that a grant agreement with HUD must still be finalized by all parties.

Although that is not expected to ultimately hold up the project, it has yet to be executed, officials said.

“Homelessness in Texas is on the rise, and higher costs on everything from rent to utilities to groceries have made it even harder for these individuals to get back on their feet,” Cornyn said.

“This funding will give those on the front lines of this crisis the tools to help Texans in the Orange area secure permanent housing and achieve their long-term goals.”

Exact details of the project funds are expected to be shared at a later time.