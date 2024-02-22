Golden Triangle Emergency Center offers quality medical care in relaxing atmosphere Published 12:08 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

WEST ORANGE — Locally owned and operated, Golden Triangle Emergency Center team members work hard to accommodate the needs of their patients.

The center, located at 3107 Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange, is open around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Kari Busch, director of marketing and operations for the Orange facility, said the owners work shifts there, live in the community and care about giving back to the community and its members, which sets them apart from other freestanding emergency rooms.

“We also offer an occupational oversight program, where we work with safety-sensitive clients to help avoid recordables and loss of time incidents when they have medical needs,” Busch said.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center caters to the patient in a number of ways, one of which is the colorful pediatric room. Medical officials knows children love superheroes and use the room to distract them and tell them how strong they are, like the superheroes, which makes the room more inviting, Busch said.

The center also offers a concierge-like approach and has a nutrition section with popsicles for the kids, water and Powerade for adults, treats, coffee and, even, heated blankets.

The Orange facility also features a large fish tank.

There is an onsite lab and pharmacy available, and while they don’t fill prescriptions, they can start any series of medications that need to be taken, Busch said.

According to Busch, said Golden Triangle Emergency Center offers quality emergency care for all minor and major emergencies. The facility has x-ray, CT and ultrasound and can file on Workman’s Comp.

The center sees a number of patients per day, which fluctuates depending on the season. Currently they are seeing approximately 17 patients a day.

The center takes part in community activities, such as hosting the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast, participating in the Scarecrows Festival at Shangri-La, a drive-thru trick-or-treat at Halloween, hosting a coloring contests for children and sharing health tips on social media.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center opened its doors April 1, 2015.

— Written by Mary Meaux