Artist talk, exhibition celebrates Black pioneers quilting at Stark Museum Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 22, 2024

The Stark Museum of Art is hosting “Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West” quilt exhibition, featuring renowned Texas artists Carolyn Crump, Barbara McCraw and Georgia Williams.

They will discuss original quilts showcased in the exhibition.

The artist talk will be held in the auditorium of the Lutcher Theater March 9 from 2 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by an exhibition reception at the Stark Museum of Art from 3-5 p.m.

“The Stitching Stories artist talk will offer attendees an opportunity to delve into the artistic processes, inspirations and personal narratives behind the quilts on display,” said Jennifer Dickinson, interim executive director of the Stark Museum of Art.

“These talented artists will share insights into their creative journeys, shedding light on the significance of quilting as a medium for storytelling and cultural expression.”

In addition to the featured quilts, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to view additional works on display during the artist talk.

This rare glimpse into the artists’ portfolios promises to deepen appreciation for the rich tapestry of stories woven into each intricately stitched piece.

Guests will have the chance to meet the artists and acquire signed copies of the accompanying book, “Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West,” which offers a comprehensive exploration of the exhibition’s themes and showcases a stunning collection of quilts by Crump, McCraw, Williams, and the other talented artists showcased in the exhibition.

A limited number of “Black Pioneers” books will be available for purchase during the event, making this a great opportunity to own a piece of history.

“This is the first time the Stark Museum has offered an exhibition of this magnitude featuring not only all African-American artists, but all female artists as well. Among the 50 artists featured, we are also showcasing an art quilt by Tomasita Louviere-Ligons, a Port Arthur native and Lamar University alumna, as well as art from Georgia Williams, who is a Beaumont native,” said Dickinson. “This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate art, culture and heritage.”

All quilts in the “Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West” were created by members of the Women of Color Quilters Network. The exhibition is organized by The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art with gratitude to guest curator Carolyn Mazloomi, Ph.D.

For more information about the Stark museum of Art, including bios of Crump, McCraw and Williams, please visit starkmuseum.org.

Admission to the Stark Museum of Art is free.

The Stark Museum of Art is open Wednesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange.