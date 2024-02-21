New Orange hospital provides greater access for women’s health care Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Less than a month ago, the community of Orange welcomed a new hospital.

CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange is a new state-of-the-art facility providing various services many community members have longed for, for years, including women’s services.

For some, like Donna Williams, the convenience of having these services available in their neighborhood is crucial.

“I was able to call in to get my routine annual mammogram scheduled in less than a week,” said Williams. “Even better, I’m just 10 minutes down the road.”

According to Breastcancer.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer, accounting for 30 percent of all newly diagnosed cancers in women.

“Women should have annual screenings starting at age 40, and even earlier if someone in your family has a history of breast cancer,” said Billie Loncon, program manager of breast health services with CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange.

She said patients should also perform regular self-exams.

“If you notice any changes in your breast such as a new lump, change in texture or color of skin or nipple discharge, you should report them to your provider as soon as possible to talk about next steps,” she said.

The hospital not only offers 3D mammography, but other important services, like bone density and breast ultrasounds.

Loncon said they also have the ability to identify women who may have a higher average of lifetime risk of breast cancer through genetic testing, which is done through a simple saliva screening.

“Our goal is to catch breast cancer as early as possible while it’s still curable,” Loncon said.

She said creating a women’s center in the Orange community was pivotal to providing women with the accessibility they need.

For Williams, accessibility is key.

“I had originally made an appointment at another facility,” she said. “But, due to my schedule, I needed an appointment sooner and thankfully, CHRISTUS Hospital –Orange opened just in time.”

CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange leaders said they are committed to bringing exceptional health care for women.

To learn more about CHRISTUS Hospital – Orange and breast health, visit christushealth.org, or to make an appointment, call 409-792-6500.

— Written by Hollie English, a public relations specialist for CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.