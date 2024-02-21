Interstate 10 lane closures, heavy haul moves detailed this week Published 11:00 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Beginning today (Feb. 21) and lasting until Friday, Orange County motorists can expect alternating lane closures on IH-10 eastbound between Old Buna Road to SH 62.

Contractors are working in the area daily from 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m.

Expect delays.

Golden Triangle Polymers is planning heavy haul moves this week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Daily hauls will continue, beginning at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and will last until Friday (Feb. 23).

This will be along the SH 87 corridor between SH 62 and Gate 2 of the Golden Triangle Polymers site.

Please use an alternate route.