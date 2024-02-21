Emergency Services District #1 welcomes new team member Published 12:16 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

VIDOR — Orange County Emergency Services District #1 recently welcomed its newest team member.

Fire Chief Robert L. Smith said, “we would like to congratulate our newest employee, Adam Sellers.”

Sellers was sworn in at the last Orange County ESD#1 monthly Commissioners Meeting.

According to Smith, the 2023-24 budget created additional full-time firefighter/EMT positions.

“This brings us to a point where the community is protected by at least three full-time fire protection personnel 24-hours a day, along with our volunteer force and part-time firefighters,” he said. “Our full-time staff works what is known as the 48–96-hour schedule, this means 48-hours on and 96-hours off. We have also been able to create another full-time position in which a firefighter will work the day shift, this is a schedule of Monday through Friday (from) 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

On weekends and holidays, Smith said the team utilizes part-time staffing to provide personnel from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m.