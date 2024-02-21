BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — 2 local teams advance following opening round playoff action Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The Orangefield Bobcats delivered a strong 21-point victory during opening round playoff action Tuesday.

OHS defeated Woodville, 62-41, and now advances to play ??? on Friday night.

There were strong performances across the board with Zane Wrinkle contributing 20 points and 5 rebounds, Jaden Scales pouring in 20 points and 4 rebounds, and Kane Smith delivering 10 points and 7 assists.

Kadyn Rucker also filled up the state sheet with 7 points and 13 rebounds.

With the victory, the Bobcats advance to play Crockett.

Orange County’s other big winner was Bridge City, which moves on following a 59-51 victory over Livingston.

Cardinals highlights include:

AG Gutierrez, 19 points and 3 assists.

Lincoln Breaux, 13 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals.

Aaden Bush, 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Bryce Linder, 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Bridge City advances to play Spring Hill on Friday.

Strong seasons that unfortunately came to an end include Vidor, which lost to Hamshire-Fannett, 65-53, and West Orange-Stark, which came up short against Huffman-Hargrave, 52-47.