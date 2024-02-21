Ballot shapes up for May 4 election across Orange County Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 21, 2024

The ballot for the May 4 general election include races for a school district board and city council seats.

Early voting for the upcoming election is from April 22 to April 30.

Orange City Council has two seats up for election with no opposition. This includes Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and Matt Chandler for Place 1 councilmember.

The City of Bridge City saw two people file for one seat while the other seats are unopposed.

Mayor David Rutledge drew an opponent, Carl Harbert.

Gina Mannino filed for the Place 2 seat; incumbent Patty Collins filed for her Place 4 seat and incumbent Sherby Dixon filed for reelection.

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District has two seats up for election held by incumbents Roderick Robertson and LaTricia Stroud. They are unopposed in their bid for reelection.

City of West Orange has three seats up for election this May. The seats are currently held by incumbents Michael Shugart Sr., Lanie Brown and Jay Odom. They did not draw any opponents.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District has one seat up for election, that of Place 4 Trustee Tammy Roundtree. She is running unopposed.

The City of Vidor has three seats up for election, those of Wards 2, 3 and 5, currently held by Nicole McGowan, Michael Thompson and Gary Herrera, respectively.

McGowan and Thompson did not draw any opponents.

Herrera is not running for reelection.

Mickayla Bourque is running for the Ward 5 seat and drew no challengers.

Vidor Independent School District has two seats up for election. The Position 1 seat held by incumbent Gina VanDevender, 59, a physician’s assistant, is unopposed.

However, the Position 2 incumbent Carrie Vincent, 50, an office manager, has two challengers, Mathew Dewitt, 40, a marine agent, and Paul Davis, 52, an account representative.

Orange County Drainage District has two expiring seats, those of Precinct 2 held by Larry E. Ancelot Jr. and Precinct 3 held by James Scales.

Both board members are running for reelection with opponents qualifying. The opponents are Richard Capaldi for Precinct No. 2 and Seth Mize for Precinct No. 3.

Jefferson County- contested race

Port Arthur Independent School District has one contested race.

Currently the seats are held by incumbents Brandon Bartie, 40, who works at Hannah Funeral Home; Debra Ambroise, 62, retired; and Taylor Getwood, 21, full time student.

The three incumbents drew challengers: Dianne Brown, 68, retired (former board member); Nina Gail Stelly, 63, tutor; and Julio Delgado, 27, academic advisor.

Uncontested races