2nd Annual Women of Integrity Mentoring Group wants you Published 12:06 am Tuesday, February 20, 2024

PORT ARTHUR — Learn about the group, meet the participants and enjoy refreshments as the second annual “Women of Integrity Mentoring Group” gets started this month.

Learn to “be an amazing woman entrepreneur” at an event planned from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 27 at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Port Arthur.

Email espinaldm@lamarpa.edu to learn how to register.

2023 Women of Integrity participant Angel Maze said this group has been an “amazing” addition to her life as a wife, mother and business owner.

“It’s amazing to be able to discuss your journey with different women and to have an open discussion on issues one may be facing,” Maze said. “The connections made throughout this group has been a blessing for myself. I recommend this group to all women.”

The effort is backed by the Small Business Development Center at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

This program mentors women business owners, connecting them with experienced female entrepreneurs to share their lessons learned in business and leadership.

The group will formally meet throughout the year and mentor/mentee pairs are encouraged to meet individually.

The coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City, Orange and Vidor municipalities.

All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal, executive director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

“We are excited to facilitate the development and growth of professional women throughout Southeast Texas,” said Espinal.

“We are excited to host this program for a second year to help local entrepreneurs develop their skills and grow their businesses. We have experienced women who are ready to share their knowledge with the next generation.”