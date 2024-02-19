Lamar University hosting Cardinal View open house event Published 12:02 am Monday, February 19, 2024

BEAUMONT — Lamar University invites prospective students and their families to Cardinal View from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 2 inside Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center and the Setzer Student Center on the LU campus.

Cardinal View is LU’s largest open house event every spring and fall semester, where attendees have the opportunity to tour the university campus and learn about academic majors, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, student organizations, campus and community resources and more.

“We are excited to offer this event,” said Angela Fanette, director of the LU Welcome Center. “We can’t wait to host prospective students and their families so they can see what life at Lamar University is all about.”

In addition to the guided tours, academic showcases and the campus and community resource fair, attendees will also be entered into a contest for a chance to win multiple scholarships throughout the day.

“Over $2,000 in scholarship opportunities are available just by attending, and it is a great way to learn more about over 60 degree programs offered here on campus,” Fanette said.

“Community resources, housing, financial aid, admissions, dining – it will all be available at Cardinal View.”

Prospective students will also have an opportunity to visit with current LU students and faculty about getting involved on campus.

“Cardinal View is as close as you can get to experiencing what your years as a prospective student will be like at Lamar University,” said Miguel Arevalo, LU Crew member.

“Seeing how all the students involved on campus with student organizations at the fair interact with each other gives a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of a community-like culture that is found at Lamar University.”

The Sheila Umphrey Recreational Sports Center is located at 4405 Jimmy Simmons Blvd on the LU campus.

For additional information about Cardinal View, contact John Rollins at jsrollins@lamar.edu or 409-880-7374, or visit lamar.edu/cardinalview.