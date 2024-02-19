Area woman named as person killed at Golden Triangle Polymers industrial site Published 12:16 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

The name of the contract worker killed in an industrial incident Friday has been released by authorities.

The deceased is Yukiko Nakao, 29, of Port Arthur.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Captain Joey Jacobs said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is leading the investigation.

This is the standard when there is a workplace death or injury. OSHA also inspects for imminent danger situations where workers face immediate risk of death or serious physical harm, according to OSHA.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a construction accident at 9:55 a.m. Friday at the site.

An autopsy is scheduled, and the cause of death is not known as of Monday morning, Jacobs said.

Golden Triangle Polymers Company is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy. The company is building an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility that is expected to be complete by 2026.

The temporary construction workforce supporting this project is estimated to peak at 4,500 in 2024 and 2025. However, company officials stress, road improvements have been engineered to accommodate a 7,000-person work force.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (Chevron Phillips Chemical) confirmed on Friday that an employee of a contractor working at the Golden Triangle Polymers project in Orange County passed away on Feb. 16 following injuries sustained at the construction site.

“We express our deepest sympathies to their family and friends during this difficult time,” according to the statement from the company.

— Written by Mary Meaux