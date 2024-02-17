Numerous lane closures outlined this week across Orange County Published 5:06 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

The near constant concerns and announcements of Orange County lane closures are continuing, according to updates from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Local motorists can expect alternating lane closures on BUS 90/Green Avenue between SH 87 and Simmons Drive.

Contractors are working in the area beginning Monday (Feb. 19) through Friday (Feb. 23).

Work begins at 8 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m.

Expect delays.

Also, there are alternating lane closures beginning Monday (Feb. 19) through Friday (Feb. 23) while contractors are working from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on FM 105 from Sawmill Street to FM 2802.

Expect delays.

There are also alternating lane closures on IH-10 westbound from Inspection Station to Clairborne West Park.

Contractors will be working in the area on Monday (Feb. 19) from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Expect delays.

On Monday (Feb. 19), beginning at 8 p.m. until midnight, the right lane of IH-10 eastbound from Simmons Drive to the Sabine River Relief Bridge will be closed. Expect delays.