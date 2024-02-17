ADOPT A PET — Lab-mix Sherry is happy and lovable Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

This beautiful girl is Sherry.

She’s a lab-mix, who was surrendered to the Orange Shelter.

Although she’s had a rough start, Sherry is so happy and lovable, and she’s ready for a fresh start on life.

She would make a loyal and loving companion to someone who’s willing to give her a chance.

Call the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056 for more information or to set up a meet-and-greet with Sherry.