ADOPT A PET — Lab-mix Sherry is happy and lovable

Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 17, 2024

By Staff Reports

Learn more about Sherry by calling the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056. (Courtesy photo)

This beautiful girl is Sherry.

She’s a lab-mix, who was surrendered to the Orange Shelter.

Although she’s had a rough start, Sherry is so happy and lovable, and she’s ready for a fresh start on life.

She would make a loyal and loving companion to someone who’s willing to give her a chance.

Call the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056 for more information or to set up a meet-and-greet with Sherry.

