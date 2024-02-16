Contract worker dies at Golden Triangle Polymers construction site Published 12:17 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a contract worker Friday morning at Golden Triangle Polymers.

Captain Joey Jacobs said authorities received a call at approximately 10 a.m. from the site regarding the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Golden Triangle Polymers Company is a joint venture between Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company confirmed Friday that an employee of a contractor working at the Golden Triangle Polymers project in Orange County passed away on Feb. 16 following injuries sustained at the construction site.

“We express our deepest sympathies to their family and friends during this difficult time,” a company statement read.

The company is building an $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility that is expected to be complete by 2026.

The temporary construction workforce supporting this project is estimated to peak at 4,500 in 2024 and 2025. However, company officials stress, road improvements have been engineered to accommodate a 7,000-person work force.

— Written by Mary Meaux