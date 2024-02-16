Candidates file for City of Orange mayor and city council

Published 5:20 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Staff Reports

The City of Orange City Council

The City of Orange announced candidates who filed as of 5 p.m. Friday for the upcoming May 6 general election.

Early voting for the upcoming election is from April 22 to April 30.

Orange City Council has two seats up for election, Council Member Place 1 (single-member District 1) and mayor (at-large).

Incumbent Larry Spears Jr. filed for mayor without competition.

Council Member Place 1 filing included Matt Chandler. No one else filed.

Terms are for three years.

For more information, call 409-886-3611.

