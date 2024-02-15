West Orange-Stark Baseball hosts successful alumni game Published 4:03 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

The West Orange-Stark High School baseball community came together Feb. 10 to celebrate the cherished tradition of the annual alumni game.

The event was held at Ronnie Anderson Park, Andre Robertson Field.

One of the day’s highlights was the induction of Bruce Aven into the prestigious Mustang Baseball Wall of Honor.

Aven’s contributions to the sport and the WOS community have left a mark, and his induction serves as a testament to his outstanding achievements.

Additionally, the Homerun Derby showcased the talent and skill of WOS Mustang Baseball Alumni, with Payton Robertson emerging as the winner.

Reflecting on the event, Coach Sergio Espinal said it was an enjoyable time with lots of fun and fellowships.

“The Mustangs won the game,” Espinal said. “We appreciate everyone who participated and supported the event. The sense of unity and camaraderie displayed throughout the day underscored the strong bonds that unite the WOS baseball community.”