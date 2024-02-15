West Orange-Stark Baseball hosts successful alumni game

Published 4:03 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

By Staff Reports

The West Orange-Stark High School baseball community came together for the annual alumni game at Ronnie Anderson Park, Andre Robertson Field. (Courtesy photo)

The West Orange-Stark High School baseball community came together Feb. 10 to celebrate the cherished tradition of the annual alumni game.

The event was held at Ronnie Anderson Park, Andre Robertson Field.

Coach Sergio Espinal stands with homerun derby champion Payton Robertson. (Courtesy photo)

One of the day’s highlights was the induction of Bruce Aven into the prestigious Mustang Baseball Wall of Honor.

Aven’s contributions to the sport and the WOS community have left a mark, and his induction serves as a testament to his outstanding achievements.

Additionally, the Homerun Derby showcased the talent and skill of WOS Mustang Baseball Alumni, with Payton Robertson emerging as the winner.

Reflecting on the event, Coach Sergio Espinal said it was an enjoyable time with lots of fun and fellowships.

“The Mustangs won the game,” Espinal said. “We appreciate everyone who participated and supported the event. The sense of unity and camaraderie displayed throughout the day underscored the strong bonds that unite the WOS baseball community.”

More High School Sports

PHOTOS — Mustangs standout Taydren Perrault continuing playing career in college

PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City excels at Spirit State Championships

West Orange-Stark standout Kevin Smith selected for College Football Hall of Fame

Port Neches-Groves tops Liberty Hill, advances to state championship

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar