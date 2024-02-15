Security cameras key Orange Police to burglary in process Published 2:50 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Four people were arrested for felonies after security cameras keyed Orange Police Department officers to a burglary in process, authorities said.

Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Bowling Lane in reference to burglary of a habitation at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sgt. Isaac T. Henry III said the homeowner notified Orange Police and reported several people were seen inside the home as seen on security cameras.

When officers arrived on scene, three juvenile males were detained and taken to the Orange Police Department, Henry said, adding it was learned a fourth juvenile male was involved. He was later brought to the Orange Police Department.

The juveniles were later taken to juvenile detention facilities for engaging in organized criminal activity (1st degree felony), according to Henry.

This is still an ongoing investigation and charges will be filed at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Henry said.