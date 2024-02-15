Motorcycles stolen from local dealership recovered; Orange police identify suspects Published 2:36 pm Thursday, February 15, 2024

Police in Orange say they have identified two people who stole motorcycles from a local dealership.

Detectives with the Orange Police Department, Beaumont Auto Theft Task Force and Ward 4 Marshal’s Office in Calcasieu Parish recovered both stolen motorcycles, authorities said.

“They were also able to identify the suspects related to these incidents as well as incidents in surrounding cities,” Orange Sgt. Isaac Henry III said.

According to Henry, names are not being released at this time.

The police investigation follows theft attempts over back-to-back days.

The first attempt at the thievery happened Feb. 7 at Orange Powersports, 3500 Interstate 10 West.

Orange officers received the call at approximately 6:22 a.m., Sergeant Isaac Henry said. Nothing was stolen, but surveillance video showed what appeared to be a female.

When officers arrived, one subject was seen fleeing the area and was not located.

During that investigation it was learned that the subject had attempted to steal a motorcycle.

The next day police received a call at 2:33 a.m. of two motorcycles stolen. Surveillance showed two people described as a white male and a while female. The duo got away with a Honda CB1000RAP and a Honda CBR500.

Orange Powersports asked the public’s help via their Facebook page in identifying the two individuals or for any information on the bikes.

The dealership also provided several photos taken form surveillance video of the alleged thieves at the scene with the bikes.

This is an ongoing investigation, and charges will be filed in the respected counties and parishes, Henry said.