Mausoleums targeted by thieves at Evergreen Cemetery Published 12:06 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

The doors to three family mausoleums at Evergreen Cemetery in Orange were the targets of thieves over the past two weeks.

The reason for the thefts is not known, but the doors, which are narrow, featured glass that was outlined in bronze.

Cemetery manager Darryl Sparks said the first in the two thefts occurred Feb. 1 at the Lutcher mausoleum.

The second theft occurred Feb. 8 and included the doors to the Brown and Slade mausoleums.

The families of those interred have been notified, he said.

The family mausoleums are different than the public mausoleums, in that they are private. The family is able to open the doors and it is big enough to walk inside.

Orange Police Sergeant Isaac Henry said police are actively working on the thefts.

People with information about the crimes can call OPD detectives at 409-883-1095.

Evergreen Cemetery features a Texas historical marker that states local lore places the first burial in the cemetery as early as 1840 and the earliest marked grave is dated 1860.

— Written by Mary Meaux