DO YOU KNOW THEM? 2 motorcycles stolen from Orange dealership Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

ORANGE — Police in Orange are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly stole two motorcycles from a dealership.

The first attempt at the thievery happened Feb. 7 at Orange Powersports, 3500 Interstate 10 West.

Orange Police Department officers received the call at approximately 6:22 a.m., Sergeant Isaac Henry said. Nothing was stolen, but surveillance video showed what appeared to be a female.

The next day police received a call at 2:33 a.m. of two motorcycles stolen. Surveillance showed two people described as a white male and a while female. The duo got away with a Honda CB1000RAP and a Honda CBR500.

Police did not say if the suspect in the attempted theft was one of the same people involved in the actual theft the next day.

Orange Powersports asked the public’s help via their Facebook page in identifying the two individuals or for any information on the bikes.

The dealership also provided several photos taken form surveillance video of the alleged thieves at the scene with the bikes.

People with information about the crime or the identify of the suspects are asked to call Orange Police at 409-883-1026.

— Written by Mary Meaux