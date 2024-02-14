Rotary Club of Orange sponsors leadership trip

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

By Staff Reports

The Rotary Club of Orange sponsored Kali Johnson and Ariana Singleton to attend the RYLA camp. (Courtesy photo)

WEST ORANGE — Mustangs Kali Johnson and Ariana Singleton were selected and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orange to attend the RYLA camp.

This is an intensive leadership experience, where students develop leadership skills while completing challenges, making connections and having fun, according to the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District.

Johnson was also selected to return as a counselor for next year’s camp.

“We are super proud of these ladies,” a district statement read.

More News

Tekoa students earn numerous awards at engineering competition

Landmark Orange church getting multi-million dollar facelift for a future in education

Bougie Bingo benefits students across region; see how to get involved

Sophisticats show out at Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar