Rotary Club of Orange sponsors leadership trip Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

WEST ORANGE — Mustangs Kali Johnson and Ariana Singleton were selected and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Orange to attend the RYLA camp.

This is an intensive leadership experience, where students develop leadership skills while completing challenges, making connections and having fun, according to the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District.

Johnson was also selected to return as a counselor for next year’s camp.

“We are super proud of these ladies,” a district statement read.