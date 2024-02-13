Sophisticats show out at Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase
Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The Orangefield High School Sophisticats competed in the Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase at Bridgeland High School and received the following results:
Classic Medium Division – Team
Team Jazz – Winner
Team Contemporary – Winner
Team Pom – Winner
Team Hip Hop – 2nd runner-up
High Point Winner – Team Jazz
They were also Grand Champions for Classic Team Division.
Classic Medium Division – Officers
Officer Contemporary – 2nd runner-up
Officer Jazz – 2nd runner-up
Officer Contemporary Trio – 2nd runner-up