Sophisticats show out at Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase

Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Staff Reports

Members of the Orangefield High School Sophisticats are pictured at Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase at Bridgeland High School. (Courtesy photo)

The Orangefield High School Sophisticats competed in the Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase at Bridgeland High School and received the following results:

Classic Medium Division – Team

Team Jazz – Winner

Team Contemporary – Winner

Team Pom – Winner

Team Hip Hop – 2nd runner-up

High Point Winner – Team Jazz

They were also Grand Champions for Classic Team Division.

Classic Medium Division – Officers

Officer Contemporary – 2nd runner-up

Officer Jazz – 2nd runner-up

Officer Contemporary Trio – 2nd runner-up

