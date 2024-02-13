Sophisticats show out at Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase Published 12:04 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

The Orangefield High School Sophisticats competed in the Crowd Pleasers Regional Showcase at Bridgeland High School and received the following results:

Classic Medium Division – Team

Team Jazz – Winner

Team Contemporary – Winner

Team Pom – Winner

Team Hip Hop – 2nd runner-up

High Point Winner – Team Jazz

They were also Grand Champions for Classic Team Division.

Classic Medium Division – Officers

Officer Contemporary – 2nd runner-up

Officer Jazz – 2nd runner-up

Officer Contemporary Trio – 2nd runner-up