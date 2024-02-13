CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — “Love Yourself” with these great options Published 12:02 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

This year when the calendar says Feb. 14, it’s time to think of your sweetheart, being a sweetheart to someone else and, for me, the Lenten season.

Some chocolate maybe, but a move toward the best health.

I heard a leader suggest having a word of the season, as opposed to a “resolution,” which can maybe not go like you planned.

“Shift” is my Lenten word. I’m ready to move around a bit.

Now here’s a little roundup that could come under two words: “Love Yourself.”

Jessica Swift creates rainbow art and says trying new things is good. I know she’s not just referring to new flavors, but a new life outlook. “Radiant Rainbows: 80 Heart Healing Meditations” is a colorful “deck of cards” with messages and art on the front and thought-provoking questions (and more art) on the back.

I’d just put them on a table and flip one over to consider for the day.

Gibbs Smith distributes this box of healing. Some notions:

Trying new things might be good for me.

Tiny miracles are happening all around me.

My healing journey doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s.

Some days are just extra hard.

I can offer the same love to myself that I would give to someone I hold dear.

Would you feel better about kale if Chuck Norris was into it?

Do you connect the phrases roundhouse and kick with this masculine legend?

Need a Morning Kick?

I’ve been kicking with Roundhouse Provisions, a green powder to add to a morning drink “designed to aid healthy digestion, support overall nutrient absorption …”

Now hear this one, “help you manage stress.” This ritual is not something I’d seek, but it found me and I’m glad. I feel good! This Chuck Norris product is also designed to prep you for emergency situations. Get ready with other items in the line including Gut Strike and Three Hit Combo. Learn more about roundhouseprovisions.com.

Medical professionals have their own style, based on being on their feet all day.

I’m making my 10,000 steps a day in Infinity Footwear stretchy shoes and the compliments are coming. They look sleek and feel great with a feather-light AERON™ EVA midsole.

An oil- and slip-resistant rubber outer sole means they don’t skip on a flat floor like other shoes I’ve had. There’s good support, many colors and an antimicrobial treated insole and lining to reduce odor-causing bacteria. Get moving at medicalscrubscollection.com.

AHA! – That’s Alpha Hydroxy Acid and I’m a believer. Alpha Skin has been around for 30 years and offers AHA products that don’t cost and arm and a leg, but keep them looking and feeling great. Look for bundles and the way the lotion makes you feel just right and the way the sea mist body wash takes you to the shore. Lent is my season to exfoliate in many ways.

I guess everyone in Brazil has great hair?

Pure Brazilian Daily Anti-Frizz Shampoo, Conditioner, Serum and Deep Conditioning Masque is derived from the creator’s love-at-first-try reaction to some keratin protein, cocoa seed butter, bamboo, amino acids and Acai.

So if loving yourself means embracing your frizz, that’s cool. But I think you’ll love the way this line makes you feel a little more sleek, fragrant and healthy.

Darragh Doiron is a Southeast Texas foodie who knows taking care of oneself helps you take care of others. Email her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.