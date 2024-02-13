Bougie Bingo benefits students across region; see how to get involved Published 12:08 am Tuesday, February 13, 2024

PORT ARTHUR — Get your daubers ready; Bougie Bingo is on the way.

Bougie Bingo, presented by Indorama Ventures in partnership with Beaumont Children’s Museum, is presenting Bougie Bingo from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 4 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

Kim Hoyt, Indorama Ventures Port Neches site director, said the event is a fundraiser to benefit STEAM, or Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics education in Region 5 Education Service Center schools, which includes schools in Jefferson and Orange counties.

Indorama and BCM teamed up for a Fishorama, which in turned raised funds that were distributed to schools. Hoyt said organizers realized fishing isn’t for everyone and put their heads together to come up with a different type of fun event.

The result is Bougie Bingo. She said it’s patterned after the very popular purse bingo events.

Amada Yarbrough, executive director of Beaumont Children’s Museum, said the dollars raised from the upcoming bingo are added together with the July 2024 Fishorama and a golf tournament to be held at a later date.

Beaumont Children’s Museum will then purchase the STEAM kits, which are distributed through a grant process to districts.

The funds go straight to the classrooms to help teachers and encourage STEAM.

There will be a number of designer brand items as prizes at the Bougie Bingo some of which include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, YSL, Baccarat, lululemon, Consuela and Jon Hart.

Tickets

There are several levels of tickets; $50 for classy ticket, $75 for glam ticket and bougie table for $700. Sponsorships are available.

A meal will be provided. The event is BYOB.

Go to fishorama.ludus.com for ticket information.