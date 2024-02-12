Weather Service outlines forecast for Mardi Gras, Lundi Gras

Published 6:13 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

A cold front has pushed through Southeast Texas, and windy conditions can be expected Monday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday, with a Gale Warning for the coastal waters also through 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, winds are expected to decrease Tuesday/Mardi Gras, with mostly sunny skies, although it will be rather seasonably cool.

Expect very breezy and gusty winds through the day until near sunset Monday. Northwest sustained winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are forecast.

