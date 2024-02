Transportation leaders outline Interstate 10 closure plan for Tuesday Published 6:04 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Orange County motorists can expect delays Tuesday along Interstate 10.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there is going to be alternating lane closures Tuesday on IH-10 westbound between SH 62 and FM 1136.

TxDOT said contractors are planning concrete pavement repairs beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting until 5 p.m.

Expect delays.