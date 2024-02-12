The Lutcher preparing candlelight concert experience Published 12:10 am Monday, February 12, 2024

The Lutcher Theater is promoting the inaugural Candlelight Concert Series featuring The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Hundreds of flickering candles will illuminate the theater, casting a glow that sets the stage for an intimate and captivating experience.

Guests will be treated to the sounds of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, renowned for their performances spanning jazz, swing and American standards.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Candlelight Concert Series, offering a unique opportunity for our audience to enjoy the magic of live music in an entirely new light,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director of the Lutcher Theater.

“The combination of candlelit ambiance and the electrifying performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra promises an outstanding experience for Southeast Texas.”

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, led by Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, works to captivate audiences across the nation with energy and musical talent.

From classic jazz standards to contemporary hits, their repertoire guarantees something for everyone to enjoy.

“The Candlelight Concert Series at the Lutcher Theater offers patrons a chance to experience the venue in a fresh way and enjoy live music from exceptional artists at a reduced ticket price,” said Sanford.

Tickets for the Candlelight Concert Series are $40.

Tickets can be purchased online at lutcher.org or by calling the box office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.