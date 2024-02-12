Orange County fire over weekend destroys mobile home

Published 9:38 am Monday, February 12, 2024

By Staff Reports

VIDOR — A weekend fire destroyed a mobile home on North Tram Road, authorities said.

Orange County Emergency Services District No. 1 was requested for service at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday for a structure fire in the 2400 block of North Tram Road.

Upon arrival firefighters found a single-wide mobile home with smoke and flames showing, according to information from Fire Chief Robert L. Smith.

Fire crews used two hand lines to extinguish the fire.

Smith said the structure suffered major damage and was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

Pinehurst Fire Rescue assisted Orange County ESD No 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Smith said.

