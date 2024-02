PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield debaters place at District Cross Examination Published 8:10 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

Orangefield High School debaters competed at the UIL District Cross Examination Debate Meet.

The team of Calvin Kelly and Jayde Bagget placed fourth.

The team of Kimber Carpenter and Sidney Holderman placed fifth.

The team of Jett Stevenson and Austin Rickenbrode placed sixth.