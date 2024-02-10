Mount Olive Baptist celebrating “African Americans and the Arts” Published 12:04 am Saturday, February 10, 2024

Mount Olive Baptist Church in Orange is celebrating Black History Month throughout February with a theme of “African Americans and the Arts.”

Church leaders are featuring the arts through music, dance, drama, sign language, drill team and puppeteers throughout the month.

Special celebrations are planned Feb. 18 and 25.

On Feb. 18, Destiny Rose Mosely is speaking at the 10:50 a.m. service. She is an actress from Port Arthur who danced in The Color Purple.

On Feb. 25, the West Orange-Stark High School choir members are the special guests.

Continued presentations on the arts are planned.

Mount Olive Baptist Church is located at 106 Park Street.

For more information, call 409-330-0085.