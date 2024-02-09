West Orange-Stark Middle students shine at engineering competition

Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Staff Reports

Competitors pictured are Rogelio Martinez Pena, Kelsey Matlage, Synayah Malbrough, Erion Hajdari, Michaela Niderhauser and Jahari Rembert with sponsor Erin Marie.

The West Orange-Stark Middle School traveled to Lamar University Feb. 3 to compete in the GT TAME Engineering Design Challenge Competition.

The students showed up and showed out, according to school officials.

The team’s participants brought home five awards.

Erin Marie was the school sponsor.

Competitors were:

Rogelio Martinez Pena- Engineer Mindset Award

Kelsey Matlage- Engineer Mindset Award

Synayah Malbrough- fifth place

Erion Hajdari- third place

Michaela Niderhauser- first place

Jahari Rembert

More News

ADOPT A PET — Visit Orange Animal Shelter to meet Chance

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates top students, school employees

National Weather Service provides Mardi Gras weekend forecast

PHOTOS — Mustangs standout Taydren Perrault continuing playing career in college

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar