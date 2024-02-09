West Orange-Stark Middle students shine at engineering competition Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024

The West Orange-Stark Middle School traveled to Lamar University Feb. 3 to compete in the GT TAME Engineering Design Challenge Competition.

The students showed up and showed out, according to school officials.

The team’s participants brought home five awards.

Erin Marie was the school sponsor.

Competitors were:

Rogelio Martinez Pena- Engineer Mindset Award

Kelsey Matlage- Engineer Mindset Award

Synayah Malbrough- fifth place

Erion Hajdari- third place

Michaela Niderhauser- first place

Jahari Rembert