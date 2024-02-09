West Orange-Stark Middle students shine at engineering competition
Published 12:10 am Friday, February 9, 2024
The West Orange-Stark Middle School traveled to Lamar University Feb. 3 to compete in the GT TAME Engineering Design Challenge Competition.
The students showed up and showed out, according to school officials.
The team’s participants brought home five awards.
Erin Marie was the school sponsor.
Competitors were:
Rogelio Martinez Pena- Engineer Mindset Award
Kelsey Matlage- Engineer Mindset Award
Synayah Malbrough- fifth place
Erion Hajdari- third place
Michaela Niderhauser- first place
Jahari Rembert