Planned Veterans Memorial Bridge lane closures detailed Published 4:39 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Motorists heading into Bridge City from Port Arthur will have to navigate lane closures for two weeks, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said, beginning Tuesday (Feb. 13), motorists should expect alternating lane closures on Veterans Memorial Bridge due to bridge inspections.

This project will last until approximately Feb. 23, weather permitting.