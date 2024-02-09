ADOPT A PET — Visit Orange Animal Shelter to meet Chance Published 12:08 am Friday, February 9, 2024

Meet Chance, a lovable pup who needs some special care and attention.

Even though he’s had a rough go at life, Chance is such a happy personality.

He will warm your heart as soon as you meet him.

If you want to put a smile on your face and start the day in a great mood, go by the Orange Animal Shelter and spend a few minutes with this guy.

He’s something special.

For more information on Chance or to set up a meet-and-greet, call the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056.