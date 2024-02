PHOTOS — Mustangs standout Taydren Perrault continuing playing career in college Published 10:16 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

1 of 3

WEST ORANGE — West Orange-Stark High School leaders offered their congratulations this week to Taydren Perrault.

The senior signed Wednesday to continue his education while playing football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

“We wish you the best,” school officials said.