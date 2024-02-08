National Weather Service provides Mardi Gras weekend forecast

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Staff Reports

According to the National Weather Service, the pattern over Southeast Texas is becoming increasingly unsettled, as several disturbances are expected to lead to occasional periods of showers and storms.

The highest chances are on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a risk for heavy rainfall on Saturday with the greatest potential across northern and central Louisiana into east central Texas, and a risk for severe weather areawide on Sunday.

An active weather pattern is setting up that will bring periods of showers and storms from Friday into the weekend.

