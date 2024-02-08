Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates top students, school employees Published 5:47 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce wants to say congratulations to Deweyville ISD Employee of the Month Heidi Buentello.

She graduated from Deweyville and has been working as a teacher’s aide for three years while taking classes to become a teacher, herself.

Buentello is known as the “student-whisperer,” because of her rapport and how she interacts with students.

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce wants to say congratulations to Deweyville ISD Student of the Month Jillian Thompson.

She leads with integrity and displays outstanding citizenship qualities and manages to keep great grades in her dual credit and honor classes while being involved in many school organizations and sports.

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce wants to say congratulations to Lindsey Fruge for being awarded Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s Employee of the Month.

Fruge is the UIL Journalism coach for five events and has produced five state qualifiers, two state medalists, a regional championship, four district championships, a regional runner-up and more than 15 regional qualifiers.

Her involvement in various roles speaks volumes.

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce wants to say congratulations to Brooklyn Elliott for being awarded Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s Student of the Month.

Elliott is an A Honor Roll student who has earned the Rotary Youth Leadership Award and UIL Cheer Silver Medalist 2023.

She is also the varsity cheer co-captain in the National Honor Society and on Student Council.