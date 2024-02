Standout Orangefield student eyes anesthetist path Published 12:16 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

ORANGEFIELD — The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club honored Emilee Nunez as Orangefield Student of the Month.

Nunez ranks 28 out of 123 students with a 4.11 GPA.

She plans to attend Lamar University to obtain a nursing degree and become a certified anesthetist