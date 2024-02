Rotary Club recognizes Bridge City Student of the Month Published 12:06 am Wednesday, February 7, 2024

The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club announced Lyndsey Dominguez as their the Bridge City Student of the Month.

Dominguez ranks 78 out of 209 students and plans to attend Lamar University to pursue a nursing degree.

Pictured are, from left, Rotary President Jerry Jones, parents Jose and Tricia Dominguez, student Lyndsey Dominguez, principal Dr. Amanda James and counselor Alisa Huckaby.